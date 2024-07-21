Members of Extinction Rebellion York gathered in St Helen’s Square at 1.30pm, before marching through the city to Millennium Bridge, where they staged a gathering.

They stressed that it was a family-friendly protest – and that there would be no attempt to disrupt traffic or stage sit-ins.

Many wore animal costumes to emphasise the point of the protest - concern about nature and wildlife.

Extinction Rebellion activists in St Helen's Square before today's march (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Today's march in York followed from last month’s Restore Nature Now march in London, which was the biggest protest for nature in history, with 100,000 people joining Extinction Rebellion.

Laura Autumn-Cox of Extinction Rebellion York, who took part in today’s march wearing a crow costume complete with feather head-dress, said: “Obviously a lot of people (from York) couldn’t get down to the south (for the London march), so we’re doing a northern-based action for us northern folk.

“This is for everybody, it’s completely family friendly.”

Laura Autumn-Cox of Extinction Rebellion York, dressed in a crow costume, in St Helen's Square before today's march (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Kate Wilkinson, who sported a pair of fake rabbit ears for the march, added: “I know that I am part of nature, that nature and the restoration of our wild places is key to us getting through climate change in one piece and together.

“It’s not just about carbon reduction, it’s also about restoring whole ecosystems. It connects to people’s access to green space, people’s wellbeing, but also the future of our planet.”

'I am a part of nature': Kate Wilkinson of Extinction Rebellion York in St Helen's Square before today's march (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The marchers said they were calling for more funding for nature-friendly farming, clean-up fines for polluters, the expansion and improvement of protected areas and public land, and the right to a healthy environment - in the form of clean air and water and equitable access to land - being enshrined in law.

They also want ‘fair and effective’ climate action that reduces emissions by half or more by 2030 in order to protect habitats and species.