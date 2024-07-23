The Lord Nelson is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Pub 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite pubs in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

They will now be able to vote for their 'Best Pub 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between today and August 3, with the winner set to be announced the week of August 5.

The Lord Nelson in Nether Poppleton (Image: Provided)

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each pub and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one.

Despite being one of the youngest landlords in York at the age of 26, Tom Brown runs two pubs - The Lord Nelson and The Knapton Lion.

He says he prides himself on creating busy, welcoming, community pubs and his family orientated approach has helped him in securing a regular group of locals.

With many Yorkshire based breweries on tap, Tom said that he likes to keep things local.

“I'm a proud Yorkshireman so we stock lots of local ales like Ainsty Ales, Ilkley Brewery, Helmsley Brewery, Kirkstall Brewery," he said.

"I love supporting the smaller breweries whilst also working with the big guys like Kirsktall and Timothy Taylors!”

The Lord Nelson also serves a regularly booked out ‘Yorkshire Tapas’ menu – that features dishes such as Tatties Bravas, Whitby Crab Croquettes, and Landlord Beef Brisket and Yorkshire Puddings – in addition to a pizza kitchen in the beer garden and Sunday dinners.

Tom Brown behind the bar at The Lord Nelson (Image: supplied)

The pub also hosts regular live music evenings with local musicians, a pub quiz every Tuesday with more than 20 teams, and a yearly 'Big Beer Garden Bash' where the pub hosts more than 300 people for beer, food, and live music.

Tom was also keen to highlight the efforts of his team - Pete, Eboni, Tom, Ben, Mikey, Frankie & Grace – for their dedication to the pub and its customers. The team has also raised more than £1,600 for charity together by completing the Three Peaks.

He said: “Me and my family have always ensured our teams create a beautiful, warm, welcoming environment. We like all our staff to know the customers' names, what they like to drink and where they like to sit! It sounds cliché but The Lord Nelson really is one big family.

“The Lord Nelson team are a dedicated, hardworking bunch and I think their efforts have created a great atmosphere where anybody can feel welcome to pop in for a pint and a chinwag! It gives me a huge sense of relief to know how well the team upholds mine and my family's values even when we aren't around.”