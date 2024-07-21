The bikes - a red Honda CRF 300cc registration SM09 RED, and a red Honda CRF 250cc registration CK69BN – were stolen overnight between July 17 and 18 from the garage on Common Lane in Glaisdale.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Do you live in the area? Have you seen anything suspicious or anyone hanging around which raised your concerns?

“It is a rural community in Glaisdale, but have you seen any different vehicles with trailers which have been suspicious in the area?

“Do you know where the motorbikes are currently?”

Anyone with information, ot with CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage that could help the investiogation, is urged to call North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided at www.northyorkshire.police.uk or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240127687 when providing information.