Assessors have awarded Knavesmire Primary School the Inclusion Quality Mark (IQM) - a nationally recognised validation of a school’s commitment to inclusive education - and say it should apply for ‘Centre of Excellence’ status for its work on inclusion.

Following a two-day assessment visit, assessor Annette Sowden reported that ‘the school and the Trust (the South Bank Multi Academy Trust to which Knavesmire Primary belongs) recognise the uniqueness of every child and promote inclusion through their holistic approach’.

Pupils celebrate Knavesmire Primary's award for the quality of its 'inclusive' education (Image: South Bank Multi Academy Trust)

Staff, pupils and parents ‘are proud of their school and what it offers its pupils and families’, Ms Sowden’s report adds.

The report said Ms Sowden had spoken to pupils who ‘believed they had a voice and were highly involved in deciding what they wanted to learn’.

The assessor’s report singled out the primary school’s School House, where pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) spend some of their school day, for particular praise.

Knavesmire Primary School has been praised for the quality of its 'inclusive' education (Image: Supplied)

School House ‘fully demonstrates the inclusivity of the school’ and ensures pupils ‘thrive as lessons and interventions can be highly tailored and time-specific and develop pupil confidence in all areas’, the report notes. “There is a strong focus on life skills and developing independence.”

Knavesmire head Adam Cooper said: “I am thrilled that we have received the IQM Award and been recognised as a Centre of Excellence for inclusion.

“With the support of the Trust, we’ve invested a great deal in our staff team in terms of development and learning, which means that they can better provide for our pupils.

“We’re very proud of our provision for all children, regardless of their circumstances, and equally proud of the relationships we have built with parents, families and the community.

“My thanks go to the whole team at Knavesmire who go the extra mile every day without even realising it!”

Knavesmire Primary School headteacher Adam Cooper (Image: Supplied)

Knavesmire is the third South Bank Multi Academy Trust (SBMAT) school to receive the Inclusion Quality Mark - Millthorpe School and Woodthorpe Primary School were the first two schools in York to achieve IQM status earlier this year.

Sue Wight, Director of SEN and Safeguarding at the MAT, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to work with colleagues at Knavesmire; they thoroughly deserve this recognition.

“As the report rightly highlights, Knavesmire is a leading light with its creativity of approach to supporting all pupils and so improving outcomes for all who enter the doors.”

SBMAT chief executive Mark Hassack added: “A huge well done to Adam and the team at Knavesmire. This award is a testament to the team’s commitment to inclusion, and alongside the designation of Centre of Excellence, it rubber stamps the extraordinary efforts that the team go to to ensure inclusion is top of the agenda.”