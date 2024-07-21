An electrical fault with a fridge is thought to have caused a fire, which ‘significantly damaged’ the kitchen of the property in Harrogate’s Burn Bridge Road.

Fire crews from Harrogate and Moortown in West Yorkshire were called to the address at gone midnight last night.

“Fire crews extinguished the fire - which significantly damaged the kitchen - ventilated the premises and conducted (a) fire investigation which will continue later today,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“The cause is believed to be due to a fault with an integrated fridge.”