TWO teenagers had to be rescued by firefighters – after getting stuck in baby swings.
Ripon firefighters were called to the city’s Church Lane at 8.40pm last night following reports that the teenagers were stuck.
“Tools (were) used by fire crew to release two teenagers and to make the swings safe,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article