One person was hurt following a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
Emergency services were at the scene of the incident, on the B1248 near the Middleton Arms at North Grimston near Malton, earlier today.
The road through the village was blocked while medics were at the scene treating the patient.
The road has since re-opened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here