One person was hurt following a crash in a North Yorkshire village.

Emergency services were at the scene of the incident, on the B1248 near the Middleton Arms at North Grimston near Malton, earlier today.

The road through the village was blocked while medics were at the scene treating the patient.

The road has since re-opened.

Map showing location of the accident, in North GrimstonMap showing location of the accident, in North Grimston (Image: Google Maps)