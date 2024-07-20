Passengers had a frightening experience when the brakes of their coach caught fire on a busy motorway near York.
Firefighters from Knaresborough were called to the southbound carriageway of the A1 (M) between Junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and Junction 47 (Allerton) at just before 8am this morning.
"Crew from Knaresborough attended a coach that had a fire to its brakes ," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
"On arrival the coach driver had already extinguished the fire using two water extinguishers.
"Crews checked over and escorted the passengers from the bus to a place of safety."
