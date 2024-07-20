Something like 2,000 people of a certain age descended on the city from all over the country, to learn about everything from Richard III to meditation, astronomy and the history of medicine to minesweeping in the Second World War.

Other workshops and learning sessions included jewellery-making, short story writing, meditation, dance exercises, painting, life drawing, Pilates and Tai Chi.

Founded in 1982 as the University of the Third Age, u3a is dedicated to the idea that learning needn’t stop just because you are no longer working.

But the learning that goes on at u3a is different – members use their own interests and experience to teach each-other.

A host of talks and workshops have been held at the University of York Exhibition Centre over the last few days.

And as well as exercise for the mind, there has been exercise for the body, with walking football, walking netball and walking cricket among the activities on offer.

The learning began on Thursday, and the festival was officially launched on Friday by Diana Moran – aka the ‘Green Goddess’ who shot to fame in the 1980s when she hosted the popular exercise segment of BBC1's Breakfast Time programme.

She was joined by Cllr Margaret Wells, the Lord Mayor of York, at the opening.

The official opening of the u3a 'Festival of Learning' in York with, centre, Diana Moran, and, beside her, the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Margaret Wells (Image: Peter Alvey)

More than 900 people from all over the country attended sessions on Friday.

Hundreds more took part today – the festival’s final day – bringing the total number of participants across the three days to approximately 2,000.

Francijn Suermondt, who does the publicity for u3a, said York had been chosen to host the first festival the University of York campus offered all the facilities needed in one place to be able to cope with music, sport, talks, workshops .

"Plus we have fantastic volunteers in this region!" she said.

The festival had proved a big success, she said..

So is it likely to be held again again – and, if so, will it return to York?

The answer to the first question seems to be yes, probably. As to the second question, that hasn't been confirmed yet.

“But the campus (in York) has been ideal for all the workshops and activities,” Francijn said.

Since u3a was founded in 1982, more than 1,000 local groups have been set up around the country.

There are two in York – the York u3a, and a group in Haxby and Wigginton.

To find out more contact info@u3a.org.uk