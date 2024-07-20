A MOTORCYCLIST and their pillion passenger were both rushed to hospital in York today after coming off their bike on Givendale Hill, on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds near Millington.

Two road ambulances and the air ambulance were called to the scene at 10.47am today.

Both casualties were taken to York Hospital by road ambulance.

The extent of their injuries is not known, although York is not considered to be a major trauma hospital.

Givendale Hill near Millington on the edge of the Yorkshire Wolds, where a motorcyclist and their pillion passenger came off their bike today (Image: Google Maps)