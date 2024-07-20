Street cafés and the benches lining Parliament Street were crowded; buskers were on song; the merry-go-round in St Sampson’s Square was doing steady business; and there was the obligatory queue outside Betty's.

A busker in the centre of York today (Image: Stephen Lewis)

But it was a bit too muggy for the city to be really buzzing. More a day for ice creams and taking it easy on a bench than rushing about.

The merry-go-round in St Sampson's Square (Image: Stephen Lewis)

In Museum Gardens – or at least, in the part of it the Gardens not occupied by the temporary stage for tonight’s second Shed Seven gig – people were picnicking, or simply reading the morning newspaper in the sun.

Paul Capstick relaxing with his morning paper in a bench in Museum Gardens (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Temperatures at midday in York hit a muggy 24 or 25 degrees.

There was plenty of sunshine this morning – and while over the lunchtime period the sky became overcast, more sun is expected this afternoon and evening for The Shed’s second concert.

The outlook for the next few days is fresher – with plenty of sunshine to come, but also some overcast spells.

The Met Office is forecasting plenty of sunshine throughout the day in York tomorrow, though it will be cooler – temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 20 degrees.

Enjoying the sunshine near the entrance to Museum Gardens this morning (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Monday will be overcast in the morning, but with more sunny spells in the afternoon. These will continue throughout the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures in York on Monday and Tuesday will, again, be a little cooler than today, reaching a maximum, of 21 degrees.

The outlook for Yorkshire as a whole over the next few days is for more bright, sunny spells, with the occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle to the west of the county, mainly on Monday.

Here are some photos from out and about in York today...

Enjoying the sunshine in the beer garden at the Judges' Lodgings (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The ice cream kiosk outside All Saints Pavement was kept busy (Image: Stephen Lewis)

There were the obligatory summer queues outside Bettys (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A day for taking it easy on a bench... crowded seats lining Parliament Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A busy street café in Parliament Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Checking out what's on offer at Thor's in Parliament Street (Image: Stephen Lewis)

A busy Davygate (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Solicitor Chrissie Saunders, left, and teacher Kayleigh Bruerton taking it easy in Museum Gardens (Image: Stephen Lewis)