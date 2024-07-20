THE centre of York was busy in a half-hearted sort of way today, as local people and visitors alike took advantage of decent weekend weather to go into town.
Street cafés and the benches lining Parliament Street were crowded; buskers were on song; the merry-go-round in St Sampson’s Square was doing steady business; and there was the obligatory queue outside Betty's.
But it was a bit too muggy for the city to be really buzzing. More a day for ice creams and taking it easy on a bench than rushing about.
In Museum Gardens – or at least, in the part of it the Gardens not occupied by the temporary stage for tonight’s second Shed Seven gig – people were picnicking, or simply reading the morning newspaper in the sun.
Temperatures at midday in York hit a muggy 24 or 25 degrees.
There was plenty of sunshine this morning – and while over the lunchtime period the sky became overcast, more sun is expected this afternoon and evening for The Shed’s second concert.
The outlook for the next few days is fresher – with plenty of sunshine to come, but also some overcast spells.
The Met Office is forecasting plenty of sunshine throughout the day in York tomorrow, though it will be cooler – temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 20 degrees.
Monday will be overcast in the morning, but with more sunny spells in the afternoon. These will continue throughout the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures in York on Monday and Tuesday will, again, be a little cooler than today, reaching a maximum, of 21 degrees.
The outlook for Yorkshire as a whole over the next few days is for more bright, sunny spells, with the occasional outbreaks of rain or drizzle to the west of the county, mainly on Monday.
Here are some photos from out and about in York today...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here