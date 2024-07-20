IF you went down to York's Museum Garden's hoping to catch a bit of sun today, you may have been in for a surprise.
Or then again, you may not, if you knew that York alt rockers Shed Seven held a massive homecoming gig there last night - and are due back for a repeat performance this evening.
The Gardens certainly looked different today.
A huge temporary stage has been set up in front of the Yorkshire Museum. 'A Matter of Time' says the backdrop - a reference to The Sheds' studio album.
The Yorkshire Museum itself remained open, even though the entrance was rather overshadowed - but it will be closing early today. Last entry to the museum is 1.30pm - with doors closing at 4pm.
Elsewhere, the St Mary's Abbey ruins have been fenced off behind brightly painted screens, and there are temporary tented bars, loos and 'entry' areas, ready for tonight.
There's also a 'box office' - although Box Shed might be a better name for it.
It's all strictly temporary, of course.
And, while much of the grassy area in front of the Yorkshire Museum wasn't available to sun-bathers today, there were plenty of other spots elsewhere in the Gardens where York people were taking advantage of the warm weather to enjoy a bit of fresh air...
The Sheds, meanwhile, return for their second 'homecoming' gig tonight.
If last night's show is anything to go by, the Gardens will be rocking again.
Our reviewer Charles Hutchinson's verdict on the Friday night gig: "If you could put together the wish-list Shed Seven-in-heaven gig, this was surely it."
