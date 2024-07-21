Dropped kerbs are found on a variety of roads and allow pedestrians and vehicles to smoothly move from the road to the pavement and vice versa.

But can you park on a dropped kerb? The Highway Code explains the rules.

The Highway Code encourages drivers to park in off-street parking areas or on the road in bays that are marked out with white lines where it is possible.

It explains that drivers must not park “anywhere you would prevent access for Emergency Services” so it’s important to check whether by parking on a dropped kerb you would be doing this.

It adds that motorists mustn’t park “where the kerb has been lowered to help wheelchair users and powered mobility vehicles” or “in front of an entrance to a property”.

Entrances to properties are often accessed via a dropped kerb so drivers will need to park elsewhere.

The Highway Code adds: “You MUST NOT park partially or wholly on the pavement in London, and should not do so elsewhere unless signs permit it.

“Parking on the pavement can obstruct and seriously inconvenience pedestrians, people in wheelchairs or with visual impairments and people with prams or pushchairs.”

To find out more about where you can and can’t park in the UK, you can visit The Highway Code website.