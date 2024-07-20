Emergency crews were called to the scene at Daleside Road, in the remote Bransdale village of Cockayne, at 5.18pm yesterday afternoon.

One person was already out of the car and being looked after by members of the public.

But two more people – a man and a woman – had to be cut free by fire and rescue crews using cutting equipment.

“Two occupants were transported to hospital via road ambulance suffering serious cuts and bruises,” a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

“The third occupant was transported to hospital via air ambulance suffering cuts and bruises, back injuries and chest pains.”

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.