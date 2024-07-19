The floral trail with 10 excellent exhibits has a ‘Friendship’ theme this year, in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) – which celebrates its 60-year milestone in 2024.

A Heart of Flowers, Friendship Arches of Bloom, a Flower Family and much more will take over the town centre for the next two weeks, highlighting Harrogate’s flowery legacy and promoting the North Yorkshire town as a fantastic destination to visit, live and work.

The In Bloom judges were also in attendance for the official launch of this year’s floral celebration, with the BID setting its sights on another award following last year’s Gold victory in the Britain in Bloom competition.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “It’s back! We’re thrilled to officially launch the Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration for another year.

“Follow the trail around the various unique locations, with each dynamic display offering a nod to how friendships are formed through a floral community.

“We really hope you enjoy another celebration of our town’s fantastic floral heritage, as each exhibit has it’s own exclusive story…”

The installations can be found at The Yorkshire Hotel, Montpellier, the Piazza area at the Victoria Shopping Centre, the Cenotaph, Library Gardens, West Park Church, Montpellier Hill, Nicholls Tyreman, Cross James Street and on Cambridge Place.

A QR code has been placed on each of them, which can be scanned by visitors to find out more about it.

Further details, along with the locations of each exhibit, can be found on the BID website.