IT'S totally a-maizing how a York farmer has transformed a field into a major attraction for all the family for the past 22 years.
Tom Pearcy has been hosting one of the largest mazes in the world since 2002 and has just revealed the new theme for 2024 - the Gruffalo, the much-loved children's book character.
The fun first began in 2002when Tom opened his first maze based on the shape of a Viking longboat. Since then themes have changed annually and have included Doctor Who, Thunderbirds and James Bond.
For 2024, the York Maze, based just outside York in Elvington Lane, is celebrating 25 years of The Gruffalo.
The maze has been created in a 15-acre field containing over a million maize plants and has created the biggest image of The Gruffalo ever made, marking 25 years since the story book was first published.
Covering an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches York Maze is believed to be the biggest maze in Europe and one of the largest in the world.
When viewed from the air the York Maze design shows an image of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s child, mouse and the other animals from the story.
Here is a full list of Tom's a-maizing mazes over the years - which has been your favourite?
2002 - Viking longship
2003 - Spider's web
2004 - Flying Scotsman
2005 - Big Ben
2006 - Star Trek
2007 - James Bond
2008 - Statue of Liberty
2009 - Moon Landing
2010 - Battle of Britain Spitfire
2011 - Harry Potter
2012 - Mayan Maze
2013 - Doctor Who
2014 - Yorkshire Legends
2015 - Thunderbirds
2016 - Roald Dahl
2017 - Star Wars
2018 - Jurassic Maze
2019 - Lion King
2021 - Mr Men
2022 - Lego
2023 - Tutankhamun
2024 - Gruffalo
The maze is open every day until September 2, find out more at: https: yorkmaze.com
