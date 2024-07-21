Tom Pearcy has been hosting one of the largest mazes in the world since 2002 and has just revealed the new theme for 2024 - the Gruffalo, the much-loved children's book character.

The fun first began in 2002when Tom opened his first maze based on the shape of a Viking longboat. Since then themes have changed annually and have included Doctor Who, Thunderbirds and James Bond.

For 2024, the York Maze, based just outside York in Elvington Lane, is celebrating 25 years of The Gruffalo.

The maze has been created in a 15-acre field containing over a million maize plants and has created the biggest image of The Gruffalo ever made, marking 25 years since the story book was first published.

2004: Aerial view of this year's York Maize Maze in the shape of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive.

Covering an area the size of eight Wembley football pitches York Maze is believed to be the biggest maze in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

When viewed from the air the York Maze design shows an image of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s child, mouse and the other animals from the story.

Here is a full list of Tom's a-maizing mazes over the years - which has been your favourite?

2002 - Viking longship

2003 - Spider's web

2004 - Flying Scotsman

2005 - Big Ben

2006 - Star Trek

2007 - James Bond

2008 - Statue of Liberty

2009 - Moon Landing

2010 - Battle of Britain Spitfire

2011 - Harry Potter

2012 - Mayan Maze

2013 - Doctor Who

2014 - Yorkshire Legends

2015 - Thunderbirds

2016 - Roald Dahl

2017 - Star Wars

2018 - Jurassic Maze

2019 - Lion King

2021 - Mr Men

2022 - Lego

2023 - Tutankhamun

2024 - Gruffalo

The maze is open every day until September 2, find out more at: https: yorkmaze.com