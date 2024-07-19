Grace, 14 and Aaleah, 15 from York both went missing on Thursday (July 18).

A police spokesman said: "They were last seen in Leeds at 8pm last night. The girls also have links to Scarborough and they may have travelled from Leeds to Scarborough.

"Grace is described as white, slim build, 5’4 tall, with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a black cat suit and a black coat with a fur hood.

"Aaleah is described as white, medium build, 5’4 tall, with long brown hair. Aaleah was last seen wearing a long grey tight dress and a dark grey, baggy ripped hoodie.

"Extensive enquiries are currently taking place to try and locate the girls, but we are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.

"If you see either girl, or know where they are, please call North Yorkshire Police immediately - dial 101 with information or 999 with an immediate sighting - quoting reference 12240128305 for Grace and 12240128304 for Aaleah."