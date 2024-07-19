Whilst York BID last week reported a wet spring and summer has hampered footfall and sales at businesses in the city centre, it is a different story at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York.

Centre manager Paul Tyler confirms ‘bad’ weather certainly helps an indoor centre that is home to over 100 designer brands.

But as the city enjoyed its hottest day of the year (Friday), he added: “Sometimes when the weather is at its best, it has the opposite effect, which is why we put on the summer events.”

Paul says the first six months of 2024 has been enjoying like-for-like sales growth and 2024 looking to be another record year, beating 2023’s record total.

Last year saw 12 new designer and food and beverage outlets open, and growth continues to be ‘strong’, in line with expectations, despite “the current economic backdrop and ongoing cost of living challenges.”

He continued: “Customer and footfall numbers demonstrate that shoppers remain resilient and have an appetite for quality designer brands - investing in premium items of clothing which will take them through multiple seasons, versus purchasing fast fashion items.”

(Image: pic supplied)

He and the centre team remain ‘optimistic’ and “there is always a lot happening.”

US clothing and footwear brand Columbia opened at the centre for the first time in March, which followed relaunches of both The North Face and Vans, making both twice as big.

This week saw the relaunch of a brand new larger Skechers store and later this year Levi’s will open their newly refurbished store concept.

“We also recently opened a selection of pop-up stores including Scamp & Dude, and Murmur (part of the Bedeck range) which have both been received very well by Centre guests.”

The York designer outlet is noted for outdoor summer activities.

Paul said: “This year promises a thrilling array of major sporting events and we’ve capitalised on this by creating a cool summer social area of free sports games near the South Entrance.

(Image: pic supplied)

“Guests can challenge each other with games of giant Connect Four and Hoops & Crosses, test their skills on the Hang Tough challenge, or battle it out over a game of table tennis.

“We believe in supporting our local community, especially during the summer holidays when keeping the whole family entertained can be tricky (and expensive).”

Earlier this year, the free Mini Golf Course returned, after a popular season last summer. It will continue until early September.

Paul added: “Our whole team is excited to welcome shoppers from across York and beyond for a fantastic day out. Whether you’re here to discover the latest styles, enjoy a delicious meal, or simply soak up the atmosphere, we’re ready to make your visit memorable. We’ve got some exceptional new designer brands joining us soon – watch this space for more details.”