Elaine Richardson died from liver cancer on April 21 – weeks before her 72nd birthday.

Daughter Dawn Richardson led tributes to her, saying: “She was my mum and my best friend; we did everything together.

“She was quiet, very level-headed, a good listener, non-judgemental, loyal, loving, caring, giving, supportive, considerate, the list goes on.

Elaine Richardson who died from liver cancer on April 21 aged 71 (Image: Supplied)

“She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.”

Elaine, originally from Leeds, lived in Escrick for 51 years.

She married husband Ken on April Fool’s Day after they were set up by friends on a blind date.

Elaine and Ken Richardson on their wedding day (Image: Supplied)

“They were very different," Dawn said. "My dad was very sociable, very loud, very lively. And my mum was very shy and very reserved. But they made a great team.”

Elaine trained to be a nursery nurse and worked at a playgroup in Escrick while her children – Paul, 52, Dawn, 49, and Jamie, 43 – were growing up.

Elaine with her children Jamie (back left), Paul (back right) and Dawn (front left) on her last Christmas (Image: Supplied)

She devoted 40 years to Escrick CE primary school where she supported children struggling with their learning and worked as a caretaker, cleaner and dinner lady.

After Elaine’s death the school’s head teacher while she was there, Jeremy Maidment, paid tribute to her, Dawn explained.

Pupils also thanked Elaine for her support.

“She helped them change their lives,” Dawn added.

Dawn holding a photograph of Elaine with lavender - one of her mum's favourite flowers (Image: Dylan Connell)

Dawn praises community for support after her mum's death

Dawn said the support she has received from the community in and around Selby after her mum’s death “restored” her “faith in humans”.

This support has come from neighbours and staff at local businesses.

While Elaine was in hospital Dawn said she would go for a coffee at the nearby McDonald’s in Selby to take her mind off things and praised the kindness of the staff there.

“Sometimes I’d be like three, seven, eight pence short – but they’d be like: ‘Just go to your mum, it’s fine. Don’t worry about it, we’ll sort it,” she explained. “[The staff] listened to me, reassured me when I got upset – they made me laugh, they made me cry.

"They were very sensitive to the situation and very thoughtful.”

Dawn added that on the night her mum died she went to a nearby Jet garage for a coffee as it was the only place open.

Elaine with her grandsons Jack and Harry (Image: Supplied)

It was late at night so the garage door was locked but staff opened it for her and made her a drink, she explained.

“They sat with me for two hours and made sure I had a drink and food. They talked to me until I felt safe enough to drive.”

When it came to organising the funeral Dawn wanted it to be before her brother went to Cornwall on holiday so he could take some of Elaine’s ashes with him to scatter them. The county was one of Elaine’s her favourite holiday destinations, Dawn said.

This, however, meant they had less than one week to organise it.

But, Dawn said, they managed – praising the help of staff at Hayley Owen Funeral Director in York.

Dawn also thanked Richard Schofield, of Heaven and Home in Selby, for supplying her with photo frames for the funeral even though she didn’t have enough change to pay for them on the day.

“I gave him cash for one photo frame and he gave me cash for another two, saying: ‘Come back and pay me when you’ve got the money,’” she said. “I mean, how many organisations would do that?”