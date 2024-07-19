Harrogate BID is staging the event, first held in 2022, from Saturday, featuring 13 unique displays across the town centre, giving it a magical fairytale feel.

From fantasy characters such Puss in Boots, The Little Mermaid and a Giant Gingerbread Man, to special structures including a Cinderella Carriage, Rapunzel’s Tower and Hansel and Gretel’s Cottage, each exhibit will enchant the town for two weeks over the summer.

Bethany Allen, Business and Marketing Executive at Harrogate BID, said: “We’re excited to now share the locations of each of the Lego displays set to feature in this year’s trail.

RECOMMENDED READING:

“It’s always a highly anticipated event in our calendar and it attracts many visitors to Harrogate and promoting our town as a top destination to visit, work and live.

“Be sure to come along and pay it a visit – and complete the trail to win a lovely free prize!”

The displays will be placed in different key locations around the town centre, including Betty’s, The Stray Ferret, The Yorkshire Hotel, Victoria Shopping Centre, Weetons, Games Crusade, Artizan Café, Yorkshire Soap Company, Specsavers, Richard Grafton, Sharps Bedroom Showroom and Primark.

QR codes will be placed on each of the Lego structures, which should be scanned by those taking part to be transferred to a website showing an anagram. This must then be worked out to collect a top free prize!

Harrogate BID is working alongside the Fairy Bricks charity to deliver this event. The charity carries out vital work to fundraise and provide special Lego structures for children in hospital to help boost their spirits and helping to improve the quality of life on the wards.

Further details are available on a dedicated page on the Harrogate BID website.