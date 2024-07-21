Introducing the travel guide, Tabitha said: “The past decade has seen the evolution of Britain’s inns.

“Now a stay in the countryside is a sensitively seasoned experience as chefs serve up locally rooted feasts attached to cutting-edge sleepovers.

“From a 17th-century farmhouse in Kent, to a former blacksmith’s workshop in Cumbria, here are the UK’s most exciting restaurants-with-rooms.”

Michelin-starred The Black Swan at Oldstead was featured in the list and was highlighted for its “Scandinavian-style” dining room, local lamb dish “paired with turnip and mint” and rooms with “copper bateau baths”.

The Black Swan is among best restaurants with rooms

Tabitha at Condé Nast Traveller wrote about the Banks' family establishment: “From the outside this place looks like a traditional countryside inn, but you’d be a bit confused if you walked in expecting to find a pint and a packet of scratchings.

“Inside there are Afghan rugs, worn leather benches and flagstone floors, as well as home-brewed rhubarb schnapps in glass jugs, a demijohn of lemon verbancello and shelves lined with jars of pickled spruce and fermented woodruff.”

When venturing upstairs, guests can dine at “the simple Scandinavian-style” dining room furnished with tables that look like “tangled tree trunks” carved by Tom "senior".

Condé Nast Traveller added: “Starters could include a mouthful of smoked eel and apple, or an exploding dumpling of ox cheek and lovage.

“A crapaudine beetroot slow-cooked in beef fat is meaty in texture as well as flavour, and local lamb is paired with turnip and mint.”

But if you want to explore Oldstead after a meal, the publisher continued: “You’ll be grateful for the walk through the village to a pretty rose-covered house where some of the nine bedrooms have antique oak four-posters and copper bateau baths.

“Wake to the sound of cows mooing in the next field and head back to the inn for a simple breakfast of sheep’s yogurt with fresh berry compote and house granola or toasted brioche heaped with mushrooms and a duck egg.

“Unsurprisingly, the most talked about restaurant in Yorkshire is often full, so book it quick.”

With a rating of 4.5/5 from 2,069 reviews, previous visitors have also given The Black Swan plenty of praise on Tripadvisor.

Someone posted: “Wonderful food, accommodation and service for dinner, bed and breakfast.

“The food was simply amazing and the service was warm and friendly. We will return. Located in a beautiful part of the world too.”

Another shared: “The food is wonderful, every course on the tasting menu was delicious.

“However the outstanding item was the knowledge and friendliness of the staff.

“They went out of their way and were so accommodating. Would highly recommend.”