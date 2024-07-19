A CRASH on a major road in North Yorkshire is causing severe delays.
Two lanes of the A1(M) southbound from J48 at Boroughbridge to J47 at Allerton Park are currently closed following a crash that took place earlier today (Friday, July 19).
According to the AA, there are severe delays with congestion stretching back to the J49 at Thirsk/Dishforth.
There are also delays on the A168 as people seek to find other routes away from the motorway.
More to follow.
