Two lanes of the A1(M) southbound from J48 at Boroughbridge to J47 at Allerton Park are currently closed following a crash that took place earlier today (Friday, July 19).

According to the AA, there are severe delays with congestion stretching back to the J49 at Thirsk/Dishforth.

There are also delays on the A168 as people seek to find other routes away from the motorway.

More to follow.