Raymond Hanks, 24, from Bridlington, East Yorkshire, was found guilty of three counts of sexual touching on a woman over 16 following a trial at York Crown Court in June.

The incident happened several years ago while Hanks and victim were working at the holiday park.

Hanks was acquitted of two further charges - attempted rape and rape - against the same victim and another young woman who reported that she had been raped by him the week before while asleep in staff accommodation.

He was handed a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, at York Crown Court on Thursday (July 18).

Hanks was also made subject to a ten-year restraining order against the victim and placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for ten years.

Doug Stanway, Specialist Police Staff Investigator, said: “There are no winners in this case, as a number of young lives have been affected by this investigation and subsequent trial.

“The victim was drawn to work at the holiday park at the very beginning of her adult working life and was seeking a better future for herself on the East Coast.

“This dream was shattered some six weeks later when she was violated by Raymond Hanks. She subsequently left her job and returned home.

“She has shown great fortitude by giving live evidence to the court in the presence of her attacker.

“I hope she can start to rebuild her life. I wish her nothing but the best for the future.”

To report a sexual offence contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 and speak to the Force Control Room and if you or someone you know are in immediate danger, always dial 999 for an emergency response.

Anyone concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC Helpline for advice on 0808 800 5000. Adult victims of non-recent sexual abuse can also get in touch for support.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or at childline.org.uk and the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) is available for victims who would prefer not to go direct to the police and are not in immediate danger. Contact Bridge House, North Yorkshire’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), on 0330 223 0362, email bridgehouse.sarc@nhs.net or go to www.bridgehousesarc.org/

You can also contact the Supporting Victims in North Yorkshire at www.supportingvictims.org or call 01609 643100.