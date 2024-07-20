New awards scheme for York landmarks

SHOULD York’s learned historical and conservation groups get together to launch a new initiative, a lower-key award if York misses out on the craved-for UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition?

I propose a World Award for Local Landmarks (WALL), not just for York but nationally and internationally. It could run parallel with the WHS (nothing to do with stationery) accolade.

The scheme could provide a second tier, below the level of WHS status. By a process of elimination the UK list would be whittled down with, say, three going forward to the Grand Prix. After the international panel had made their deliberations, the winner announced, a trophy might be presented, perhaps in the miniature form of the winning entry, in silver; well, white metal at any rate. York could be in the running for just such a consolation prize.

Do you have a local landmark to which you’re particularly partial? The entries mustn’t be major features so York Minster and the Bar Walls wouldn’t be eligible but, for example, the Coney Street clock + ‘Admiral’ and Blue Bridge, duly spruced up, might qualify.

Years ago one of the annual Christmas treats was the delightful ‘Minor Pleasures of York’ calendar, comprising twelve colour photos taken by that great champion of the City, Dr John Shannon. What would he have included in the York selection for the national finals? Perhaps readers would like to give it some thought and have a ‘WALL’ of a time!

Derek Reed,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

Why fracking is bad news

I WANT to respond to the Peter Rickaby's letter asking why environmentalists worry so much about fracking.

There are many reasons why fracking is a concern. While we could argue back and forth with different studies, there are real cases where fracking has caused problems. For example, chemicals used in fracking can get into drinking water, making it unsafe. The process also needs a lot of water, which can be a problem in areas where water is already scarce. Fracking can also pollute the air, which might cause breathing problems for people living nearby. When fracking companies go out of business, they often leave behind a mess that no one wants to clean up.

But the biggest issue is that fracking keeps us using fossil fuels, which are bad for the environment in the long run. Fossil fuels contribute to climate change and damage ecosystems. We need to move to renewable energy sources, like wind, solar, tidal and geothermal, which are much better for the planet. The idea that fracking lowers energy costs is also not entirely true. In fact, fracking proposals in England are mainly intended for making new plastic, which is another environmental problem.

In short, while fracking might seem like a quick fix, it causes problems and distracts us from finding better, cleaner ways to get our energy.

Lars Kramm

Manor Heath

Copmanthorpe

York

---

---

Ghost sign remembered

VIEWING the photos in the nostalgia page in the Press the most noticeable none photo and I'm always surprised simply by its absence is one of the tallest structure in York, the chimney on Foss Island Road.

At 180 ft (55 meters) probably the only structure in York taller is York Minster at 201ft (61.3 meters).

During the Second World War the power station chimney was painted in a splinter camouflage only just visible now.

With workmen at present still working on the structure I'm surprised that the splinter scheme hasn't been reapplied.

Perhaps the memories of the war are still raw to many but the repainted structure would add another interest to York's skyline.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

---