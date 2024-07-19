The public art project, known as Outside the Box, showcases York’s stained glass heritage with artist Harriet Wood, known as HazardOne, reimagining some of the city's best stained glass designs for the old exchange boxes.

The mini murals have been commissioned by York BID, in partnership with Explore York Libraries and Archives, York Civic Trust & York Glaziers Trust.

The project was made possible through a grant from The National Archives, aimed at increasing archive engagement.

York exchange boxes transformed in street art project in Stonebow. Photos supplied by York BID

It joins the murals on Foss Walk, York Barbican, Coney Street, Queen Street, St Mary’s Square, and Back Swinegate – all commissioned or supported by the BID.

Twelve previously tired-looking exchange boxes have been transformed into mini murals that showcase the work of J. W. Knowles & Sons, a family firm of church decorators, glass painters, and stained-glass restorers based in Stonegate in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Much of their work can still be seen in York today, including the extensive restoration of St Lawrence Church and York Minster’s St Cuthbert windows. The firm also worked on St Crux Church (now a parish hall), which stands opposite the first rejuvenated exchange box.

The Knowles collection is proudly held at Explore York Archives and includes more than 3,000 glass plate negatives and lantern slides, many of which are available to view on the Explore York Images website.

Dr Julie-Ann Vickers, head of Archives at Explore York Libraries & Archives, said: “This project is a fabulous way to get the archives out of the strongroom and into the community. Harriet’s stunning murals demonstrate how archives can be used to inspire public art, and in doing so enrich our city.”

Local artist Harriet has reimagined Explore’s Knowles collection, using free-hand graffiti techniques to showcase the detail of Knowles’ work.

Harriet is named by The Guardian as one of the top five female graffiti artists in the UK and has recently painted several murals at this year’s Glastonbury Festival.

Harriet said: “Having grown up in York this project feels like a really special one to me! I remember going on school trips to the Minster and learning about stained glass, so to come back home to do a project based entirely around York’s amazing catalogue of stained glass has been a treat. Everyone has been so complimentary about them - I think a splash of colour is what we could do with this summer!”

The exchange boxes were previously targets for graffiti and fly posting, leaving them weathered with tough to remove sticker marks, but are now rejuvenated and even coated in anti-graffiti paint.

Carl Alsop, operations manager at York BID, said: “This has been a really exciting project to see come to life. The BID recently worked with partners to rejuvenate over 450 pieces of city centre infrastructure, and Outside the Box goes even further! Rather than just returning these exchange boxes to their original state, it’s made them new and exciting – something that makes you stop and admire them, while championing the unique history of this area.”

Outside the Box builds on a city-wide celebration of the tradition of stained glass in York: York Civic Trust will shortly be reinstating a prestigious stained glass blue plaque on No 35 Stonegate, which became the home and workshop of J. W. Knowles in 1873.

Andrew Morrison, chief executive officer at York Civic Trust, said: “The results of the Outside the Box project are fantastic. It is wonderful to see York’s heritage rejuvenating the city’s public realm in such a contemporary way. The project really shows the benefits of partnership working in the city.”

York exchange boxes which have been transformed in street art project in Stonebow. Photos supplied by York BID

As part of their Summer Family FUNdraiser, Explore will be running an Outside the Box event on August 17, with more details to be revealed soon.

Children will get the chance to a join local artist in designing their own mini mural designs.

Details on how to get involved will be available on Explore’s Ticket Tailor site: www.tickettailor.com/events/exploreyorklibrariesandarchives.

Outside the Box is the latest addition to the York BID Mural Trail, an ongoing programme to tell stories that reflect York’s unique history and identity through public art. Have you spotted any murals around York? Email info@theyorkbid.com your photos and locations to be included on the map.

Fact file

The York BID (Business Improvement District) provides support to businesses in the city. Key focus areas are: enhancing the city centre environment and ensuring it is a welcoming place to visit, enhancing the city’s programme of events for all who live, visit, study and work in York, and supporting projects that invest in the development and promotions of the BID area and businesses.

HazardOne is an internationally recognised street artist, named as one of the Top 5 female graffiti artists in the UK (The Guardian) and the Top 25 female street artists worldwide (The Huffington Post). She grew up in York and has worked all over the world, from Glastonbury to a community project on the Arizona-Mexico border to New York. Follow HazardOne on Instagram at @hazard0ne

Learn more about the York Mural Trail on the dedicated web page: https://www.theyorkbid.com/york-mural-trail/.