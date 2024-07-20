Dave Thorp was warned by his doctor that his lifestyle needed to change – and he said the warning changed his life.

“Basically, I'd been fat, I'd been lazy and I ate too much,” the cinematographer, from Fulford, said. "Consequently, I'd developed type 2 diabetes.

“Along with blood pressure and cholesterol issues my doctor warned me that I needed to change – very, very quickly.

“He didn't mince his words – but his warning saved my life.”

Dave set himself the swimming challenge in February and completed the task on Friday.

Dave used swimming to get his health back on track (Image: Martin Handsley)

“One-hundred miles is about from here to Carlisle – in a straight line as the crow flies, as it were,” he said.

The challenge followed him receiving the option of a ‘social prescription’ – connecting him to groups and services in the community to improve his health – and a chance to join the Energise gym in Cornlands Road.

“It was one of the best things I've ever done, and it taught me I'm never too old to start,” Dave said. “I weighed nearly 22 stone at one point.

“Now I've lost nearly five stone, and my quality of life, my overall health and my confidence has improved immeasurably.”

He added: “Some of the Energise staff have nicknamed me ‘The Thorpedo’ but I'm certainly not fast. I just plod slowly, steadily and constantly.

“The often-quoted 64 lengths is actually less than a mile, so I swim 66 lengths every weekday. It takes me about 56 minutes. Then I'm supposed to rest weekends.”

'I'm really grateful to the NHS for giving me their support and advice'





He praised trainers Barry Cross and Kelly McTighe who “really helped and encouraged” him, adding: “But all the staff at Energise are brilliant and always very friendly and welcoming.

“I would encourage anyone to overcome any reticence or nervousness they might have, and to join.

“I'm really grateful to the NHS for giving me their support and advice, and for this opportunity. I certainly don't want to waste it.”

Dave also feels that swimming has improved his mental health.

“I really like the freedom and the mindfulness that swimming offers,” he said. “Peace, away from internet, smart devices, emails and other distractions is a great place to be. I look forward to it every day.”

Dave had to take a two-week break from swimming last month after his work took him to Ukraine to shoot a documentary film there.

“Not surprisingly, there were very few swimming opportunities in Kharkiv, so I tried to make up some of the lost time after I got back, and some days I've swum 100 lengths,” he said.