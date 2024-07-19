The Victoria Hotel, overlooking the sea at Robin Hood’s Bay, has undergone a redesign of the hotel and its dining and entertainment spaces.

Last November, businessman Andrew Long bought the hotel, which was purpose built in 1897, from Andrew Fiddler, who had previously owned it for 12 years.

The hotel is now part of the expanding Loxley Collection hotel portfolio, which includes The White Hart and The Judge’s Lodgings in Lincoln and Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall.

All members of staff were retained as part of the acquisition, many of whom are employed locally.

The number of hotel bedrooms increased from 16 to 23, with many having views of the spectacular coastline. There are also family-friendly and dog-friendly options as well as a newly created, DDA compliant accessible suite.

The expansion of the hotel is set to continue, with a further seven refurbished bedrooms which will be available to guests by the end of 2024.

Significant investment has also been made in the hotel’s dining and entertainment spaces which are open to visitors and local residents as well as hotel guests.

The newly named Osborne’s Restaurant and Lounge Bar offers an extensive menu of British and Mediterranean seasonally inspired cuisine, afternoon tea, Sunday lunches and a wide selection of fine wines, local ales, and expertly crafted cocktails, including the signature cocktail ‘Smugglers Ruin’.

The re-named Loxley Pub has been carefully renovated promising a quintessential, cosy ‘Yorkshire pub’ experience, whilst the large garden and terrace area has a newly added Garden Bar, so visitors can enjoy the sea views.

The hotel also offers bespoke packages for weddings and celebrations, with the opportunity to hire its bedrooms, entertainment and dining spaces.

Several years ago, it received acclaim for featuring in the Oscar winning movie Phantom Thread, which starred Sir Daniel Day Lewis.

Hotel owner Andrew Long said: “Since acquiring the Hotel Victoria, we have undertaken a sensitive refurbishment programme, and we are delighted with how our vision of showcasing the hotel’s elegance and style whilst retaining its iconic historic charm, has come to life.

“We are confident that the renovation of the hotel will be very well received by guests, visitors and the residents of Robin Hood’s Bay. We are really looking forward to welcoming our guests, past and new to experience the refurbished bedrooms, dining and entertainment spaces first-hand.”

Overnight stays start from £109 per night on a bed & breakfast basis and can be booked directly via Hotel Victoria’s website - victoriarhb.com. Bookings for Osborne’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar and The Loxley Pub can also be made through the website.