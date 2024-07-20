Skatefest 2024 will be held at Norton and Malton Skatepark in memory of Harry Robinson who passed away in September 2020 when he was only 14-years-old.

Harry, who lived at Thorpe Bassett with his mum Annabel, sister Gaby and brother Alex, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2019.

Organised by Ryedale Skate School owner Ryan Swain with help from the Norton Skatepark Committee the event, on Saturday, July 27, 11am to 6pm, will see professional riders from around the UK, along with competitions, live music, street art demonstrations and artisan stalls.

There will also be a tombola and raffle with some fantastic prizes up for grabs which have all been kindly donated by local businesses.

The money raised will be used by Ryedale Skate School to fund free lessons for young people across North Yorkshire, overall maintenance of the park and future events for the community.

The skatepark is home to the world famous halfpipe ramp where there will be a competition for skaters and bmxers on the day seeing riders travel from across the UK to come to Malton for the event.

Musical entertainment will be provided by Hunter Gatherer, Raspberry Jam, Shindig,Wired and Felix Saunders.

The DJs appearing include TDX, Swag, James Avon, Lukey-G, Ricky P, The Layman, Ash Noble, Callum Russell and Will Waltham, with sound kindly provided and donated by Dobomusic Event Sound.

Ben Walgate will be taking part in Graffiti and Street Art Demonstrations and there will be a number of competitions.

Ryan said: "This event is going to be absolutely fantastic and has been highly anticipated since we refurbished the skatepark, it's giving local users of the skatepark facility something to look forward to. I have worked tirelessly and relentlessly to secure funding, sponsors and prizes for this event alongside my wife-to-be Samantha Cook and we can't wait to give it all back to the less fortunate and deliver what is set to be an incredible event and celebration of action sports, music, art and culture in our town.

"I would also like to take the time before the event to thank everybody who has donated something to the event and a huge thank you to all of the local businesses who have come together to make this happen. A special thanks to Sam for all of her hard work behind the scenes and everyone else who has had a part to play in helping me get this off the ground. This is truly going to be a special day for our community and we are going to make something happen which has never happened before."

For more information go to Ryedale Skate School on Facebook.