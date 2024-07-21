Paul Brown, who lives in Easingwold, and is the managing director of Huddersfield-based Yorkshire Country Properties says the firm has been shortlisted in the Housing Project of the Year category of the Building Awards 2024 for its successful Knowle Grange development in Shepley in West Yorkshire.

The company won of a raft of regional and national awards last year.

Phase One of Knowle Grange comprises 31 houses, 28 of which have already been sold or reserved. Vivly is also on site with nearby residential developments at Denby Dale and Skelmanthorpe.

The shortlisting party for the Building Awards will take place on September 18 at Church House, Westminster in central London, while the glittering Awards ceremony itself is on November 5 at the Grosvenor Hotel in Park Lane, London.

Yorkshire Country Properties homes (Image: Supplied)

Paul Brown, who was previously MD of Caedmon Homes, said: “This is wonderful news. We are tremendously proud of our Knowle Grange development in Shepley. Phase One has proved very popular, with only three houses left to sell. The prices there range from £150,000 for a starter home to five-bedroom houses at around £700,000, so there has been something for everybody.

“The Shepley development is a fantastic showcase for us. We are very conscious of building homes with both character and individuality, which blend in seamlessly with their immediate surroundings. Traditional stone exteriors, combined with contemporary interiors and stunning views, make our properties highly prized and unique. We are delighted they have proved so popular.

“We are incredibly proud of the sales achieved at Shepley – and, indeed, across all our three sites. We all know the challenging conditions that the residential property market currently faces and we are doing everything we can to make it easier for people and families to move house.

Last year Vivly Living, then Yorkshire Country Properties, won two major honours in the prestigious national WhatHouse? awards and was shortlisted in Yorkshire Residential Real Estate and Yorkshire Business Insider Property awards.

Sam McGregor, Vivly Living’s associate director, sales, said: “This short-listing, taken in conjunction with our success in both regional and national awards last year, means a tremendous amount to us and reflects so well on our hard-working and talented team.

“Meanwhile, it is reassuring that inflation is now falling and we trust this will be followed by a cut in interest rates, easing the cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, we are committed to breaking down the barriers to home ownership by offering a suite of benefits tailored to individual circumstances, so that we can support buyers at every stage of their journey.”