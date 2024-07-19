The county's police say that together with Humberside Police they executed three warrants simultaneously.

On Wednesday (July 17) officers entered two properties in Selby in Kitchener Close and George Street. At the same time, officers from Humberside Police entered a business premise in Goole.

Searches found a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A drug, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.

Two men in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of supplying a class- A drug and possession of criminal property.

Both have been interviewed and released under investigation.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood from the Selby Neighbourhood Policing team said: “Tackling and preventing drug harm is a matter of priority for us and we will continue with our work to disrupt drug activities across the Selby District.

“Our work with Humberside Police shows that there are no borders, we will continue to work with other police forces to share intelligence and act on information.”

