A BUSY road in York is set to close to traffic for a fortnight.
City of York Council say Skeldergate in York city centre will be closed between its junctions with Queen's Staith Road and Queen's Staith from Skeldergate to Bridge Street from 8am on Monday, July 29 until 5pm on Friday, August 9 for gas mains works to be carried out.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period
via Bridge Street, Clifford Street, Tower Street, Paragon Street, Fawcett Street,
Skeldergate Bridge.
