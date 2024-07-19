A POLICE incident has closed one lane on a major road in North Yorkshire.
One lane of the A1(M) in North Yorkshire is closed due to police incident northbound at junction 49 Ripon Road for Thirsk and Dishforth.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It’s not known if anyone has been injured at this time.
