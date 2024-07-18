Now officers have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to following the theft in York city centre on the Friday, June 21.

North Yorkshire Police said the theft happened outside Barclays Bank in Parliament Street at around 1.45pm when two men took an electric bike.

A force spokesperson added: "Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation. We appreciate the image quality is slightly pixelated."

Police would like to speak to the people pictured as they may be able to help officers with an investigation

If you can help please email Nabiel.Galab@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for “Three, One, Nine” or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

Please quote reference 12240109771 when passing on information.