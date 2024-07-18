EMERGENCY crews have been called out to rescue a puppy who was stuck in a hot car during today's heatwave.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that they were called to Filey Road in Scarborough today (Thursday July 18) shortly after 11am.
A spokesperson for the service said: "A crew from Scarborough were call to a trapped 9 month old puppy called Milo from a car after the owner had accidentally locked him inside.
"Crews gained access to the vehicle using small tools and reunited Milo with his owner."
