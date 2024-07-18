Three youths who were stuck on the edge of a cliff were rescued after a call out from firefighters and the coastguard, the fire service said.
A boy was rescued by the emergency services and two others were able to get themselves to safety from the cliff near Reighton, south of Filey, at about 2.50pm today (Thursday, July 18).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said “advice was given” to all three.
The crews “liaised with the coastguard on a safe plan to rescue” the boy who was stuck, a service spokesperson added.
