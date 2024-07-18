There has been a car fire in York.
Fire crews from Acomb and Tadcaster responded to a call at 1.13pm today (July 18).
They said that the car on fire - in Wetherby Road, Acomb - was caused by an electrical fault.
A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed that the fire was extinguished, and hot spots were checked using a thermal imaging camera.
