Agroisolab UK Ltd of Malton is now owned by Source Certain International, which specialises in advanced forensic traceability technologies.

Two York firms, Clive Owen LLP and Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP facilitated the acquisition.

Agroisolab UK, based in Malton, North Yorkshire, is renowned for setting up projects for retailers including detecting wine fraud and authenticating organic food, such as eggs, vegetables and grain products.

A key area of growth is the authenticity of timber. The EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) becomes applicable for most companies on 30 December 2024, meaning they will need to demonstrate that their wood is deforestation-free, and not linked to forest degradation, nor illegal harvesting and trade.

Source Certain’s technology enables the authentication of individual consignments, identifying not only the species and origin but the area or forest the wood originates from.

The acquisition by Source Certain International Limited represents a major milestone in it’s global expansion strategy, bringing in a UK-based operation with experienced technical personnel and specialised scientific solutions.

Roger Young, CEO of Agroisolab UK, will assume the role of CEO of Source Certain UK.

He said: “I can see so much opportunity in leveraging the AIL UK experience including the exciting opportunity of introducing our customers to Source Certain’s capabilities, reputation, and experience. Now it’s back to work as new regulations are imminent that require more due diligence and verification of origin.”

Michael Cantwell, Corporate Finance Partner at Clive Owen LLP, said: “This was a fascinating deal to work on, given the cutting-edge technology and the potential for significant growth in the sector. We are delighted to have facilitated this strategic deal which is a testament to the expertise of our York office and our ability to work in a global, cross-border market.”

Susie Mortonson, Corporate Partner at Andrew Jackson Solicitors LLP, who led the legal team advising Agroisolab, added: “Having personally worked with the Agroisolab team for over a decade, it was a real delight to see this deal come to fruition for the company. It has been such a pleasure to work with Roger and his team over the years and I am really excited to see what the future holds for them, working in partnership with Source Certain.

“Working together with the team at Clive Owen LLP on the transaction ensured a smooth process and successful outcome for all parties involved.”