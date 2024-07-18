While Yorkshire Lavender opens to the public annually in March, it’s later in the year that it reaches its peak, with many varieties blooming across the gardens, turning the landscape purple from mid-July until the end of August when the lavender is harvested.

It’s been a slower start to the season this year, thanks to inclement weather, but this hasn’t deterred the outdoor team, led by head gardener Julia Snowball.

Julia said: “It’s certainly been challenging this year, but we’re so delighted to see the lavender, and the rest of the gardens, thriving. Despite the weather there’s plenty to enjoy, from the lavender maze to the sensory garden.”

The business, which was first acquired by Nigel Goodwill in 1994, following the death of his wife Lynne, is now owned and managed by his daughter Emma.

Talking about the 2024 season, Emma said: “It’s been strange, weather wise but we’ve been so pleased to welcome wonderful visitors from across the UK, and abroad. Our advice is to stock up on tea and cake and embrace the rain.”

As well as the dog-friendly gardens, visitors can enjoy a selection of lavender treats in EJ’s tearoom or indulge in a pre-packed picnic hamper or afternoon tea while taking in the views. There is also a shop and nursery.

The shop is stocked with lavender scented products, made with essential oil distilled from the harvested plants, while the nursery has a variety of plants and herbs on offer for green fingered guests.

With the gardens open until the end of September, and the lavender in bloom until the August bank holiday harvest, visitors are promised plenty of opportunity to enjoy a visit, hopefully with better weather to come.

Yorkshire Lavender is open 10am – 5pm Monday – Sunday until September 30.

For garden admission prices, go to: www.yorkshirelavender.com