Mirchiz, in Fishergate, has undergone its biggest revamp since it opened almost 18 years ago.

Manager Abdul Basith told The Press the restaurant’s menu remains the same but everything in the dining area has changed.

“The regulars have just loved it,” he said. “The guys who did the refit took everything on board.”

Abdul explained that the restaurant’s new look aims to give back to its regulars who continue to support it.

Mirchiz manager Abdul Basith outside the restaurant in Fishergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

“One of the best things about working here is the customers – we’ve got to know them really well,” he said, adding that staff have become friends with customers and even joined some at major events like funerals.

Abdul, from Bradford, has worked at the restaurant since day one – taking a break for a couple of years to work at another restaurant the business owned in Leeds – and said its customers have kept him there.

Inside Mirchiz in Fishergate after the restaurant's revamp (Image: Dylan Connell)

“Ninety per cent of customers are regulars – they’ve been coming for years and couldn’t believe the renovation,” he explained. “It’s just giving something back to them."

The revamp has seen the bar move to the front of the 64-cover restaurant – named after the Bengali word for spice – and a fresh new modern interior.

Inside Mirchiz in Fishergate after the restaurant's revamp (Image: Dylan Connell)

Moving the bar, Abdul said, has allowed staff to interact with customers more easily.

“There’s always someone there to greet you.”

The newly revamped bar at Mirchiz in Fishergate (Image: Dylan Connell)

'It’s about the people'





The interior, meanwhile, has taken on a black and gold look with artificial flowers throughout.

Abdul previously told The Press that the restaurant had planned to carry out the refurbishment before the pandemic but it decided to hold off until the business was stable again, feeling the pressure like many others in the hospitality sector.

Mirchiz manager Abdul Basith behind the new bar at the restaurant (Image: Dylan Connell)

He explained how the business – owned by Sameer Yousuf – has attracted a loyal following in the community, adding: “This business is sentimental, it’s not about money anymore – it’s about the people.

“This is our only place in York.”

Mirchiz's new modern interior (Image: Dylan Connell)

Authentic Indian dishes are on the menu, with the chefs aiming to provide something to meet the tastes of all diners.

The restaurant does not serve alcohol, instead it offers customers the chance to bring their own booze.

“There’s no corkage charge and there’s no service charge,” Abdul said.

He added that the restaurant has recently started serving alcohol free drinks which the team calls the “sober bar”.

Alcohol free beers on offer at Mirchiz (Image: Dylan Connell)

This followed customers requesting alcohol free drink options, he explained.

“We thought we’d try it; people were asking for it.

“The designated driver can have a drink now."