A popular Indian restaurant in York has reopened after a major refurbishment.
Mirchiz, in Fishergate, has undergone its biggest revamp since it opened almost 18 years ago.
Manager Abdul Basith told The Press the restaurant’s menu remains the same but everything in the dining area has changed.
“The regulars have just loved it,” he said. “The guys who did the refit took everything on board.”
Abdul explained that the restaurant’s new look aims to give back to its regulars who continue to support it.
“One of the best things about working here is the customers – we’ve got to know them really well,” he said, adding that staff have become friends with customers and even joined some at major events like funerals.
Abdul, from Bradford, has worked at the restaurant since day one – taking a break for a couple of years to work at another restaurant the business owned in Leeds – and said its customers have kept him there.
“Ninety per cent of customers are regulars – they’ve been coming for years and couldn’t believe the renovation,” he explained. “It’s just giving something back to them."
The revamp has seen the bar move to the front of the 64-cover restaurant – named after the Bengali word for spice – and a fresh new modern interior.
Moving the bar, Abdul said, has allowed staff to interact with customers more easily.
“There’s always someone there to greet you.”
'It’s about the people'
The interior, meanwhile, has taken on a black and gold look with artificial flowers throughout.
Abdul previously told The Press that the restaurant had planned to carry out the refurbishment before the pandemic but it decided to hold off until the business was stable again, feeling the pressure like many others in the hospitality sector.
He explained how the business – owned by Sameer Yousuf – has attracted a loyal following in the community, adding: “This business is sentimental, it’s not about money anymore – it’s about the people.
“This is our only place in York.”
Authentic Indian dishes are on the menu, with the chefs aiming to provide something to meet the tastes of all diners.
The restaurant does not serve alcohol, instead it offers customers the chance to bring their own booze.
Recommended reading:
- First look: Rudy’s pizza restaurant opens in York
- North Yorkshire restaurant owner in running to be crowned Chef of the Year
- REVIEW: What happens when you take a vegetarian mate to a York steakhouse
“There’s no corkage charge and there’s no service charge,” Abdul said.
He added that the restaurant has recently started serving alcohol free drinks which the team calls the “sober bar”.
This followed customers requesting alcohol free drink options, he explained.
“We thought we’d try it; people were asking for it.
“The designated driver can have a drink now."
- Mirchiz, at 98-100 Fishergate, is open everyday from 5.30pm to 10pm and to 10.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information visit https://mirchizyork.co.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel