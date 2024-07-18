More than £800 of alcohol has been stolen from a supermarket in North Yorkshire.
Between 5.45pm and 6pm on Thursday, June 27, North Yorkshire Police said that the alcohol was stolen from the Sainsbury's in Ripon.
They've since released CCTV images of two people, who they believe may have information that can help them with their investigation.
The force is asking anyone who can help identify the two pictured to email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website
Please quote reference 12240114223 when passing on information.
