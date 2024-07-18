The comments come after a major recruitment fair in York earlier this week, but after the latest figures show the claimant count to be higher than a year ago.

Jobcentres continue to work with employers to help fill the 889,000 vacancies available, with their work coaches working hard support people, whatever their situation, into their jobs.

On Tuesday, York Learning and York Jobcentre organised their first York Jobs, Apprenticeships and skills Fair at York Community stadium.

It featured 390 Jobseekers attending the Tuesday fair, to engage with 21 recruiting employers, training providers and advice services face to face.

Exhibitors included – Mencap, Transdev, Hilton York Hotel, Beneden Health, Cyclops Electronics Ltd, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Go Outdoors, Askham Bryan College, Experience Counts and Better Connect Ltd.

Wendy Mangan, DWP Employer and Partnerships Manager for York and North Yorkshire, said: “The event offered a great chance for people to network, engage directly with employers, explore job / career options, and possibly access hidden opportunities, as not all jobs are advertised online.

“Feedback from jobseekers was really positive, Wendy continued.

They told her: ““This is a really nice atmosphere. All the exhibitors have been friendly and engaging. Got lots of useful information to follow up”.

“It was great to put faces to employer names and get detailed overviews of job roles”.

Wendy says employers also found the jobs fair “extremely worthwhile.”

Comments included: “ This is brilliant”

“ Really good – a lot busier than expected”

“ The Jobs Fair was very good. Jobseekers attending were prepared to look at jobs they’d not considered before. There was a real appetite for jobs.”

The next York Jobs Fair will be on Tuesday September 17 at The Railway Institute from 11am-2pm. Interested exhibitors can book a place via this link September’s fair at the Railway Institute

In the meantime, the latest figures show a rise in the claimant count across the region.

York has a claimant count of 2350, which is up 115 or 5% on a year ago.

For over 50s in York, the total is 540, up 10 or 2%.

Ryedale has a claimant count of 650, 200 of them aged 50 or above.

This is an increase of 95 (17%) or 35 (21%) respectively.

Selby has a claimant count of 1250, 340 aged 50 or above.

This is an increase of 144 (14%), or 45 (15%) respectively on last year.