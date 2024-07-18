The Old Liquor Store (OLS), set in the historic Grade 2 listed former Terry’s Chocolate Factory, is hosting a BBQ, to support local charity, Brainkind.

To mark its first anniversary milestone and 98 years since the gates opened to the infamous Terry’s Chocolate Factory, the BBQ extravaganza is on Saturday July 20 July from 12 noon until 4pm.

The community occasion, which promises to be a family affair, will also include a series of games throughout the afternoon with prizes for the winners including Terry’s chocolate oranges, bottles of fizz and meal vouchers.

RECOMMENDED READING

A delectable menu has been cooked up by head chef, Matt Leivers, who will be overseeing the BBQ on the big day.

Brainkind York is a recently-opened registered hospital located within the Chocolate Works and supports people with an acquired brain injury and complex needs such as cognitive, physical and/or emotional difficulties to function more independently and live their lives as they choose.

The personalised rehabilitation, care and support packages are delivered by a team of occupational therapists, physiotherapists, rehabilitation support workers, nurses, speech and language therapists, social workers and therapy assistants overseen by psychiatrists and neuropsychologist.

The modern facility can accommodate up to 40-people and includes a series of ensuite bedrooms, transitional living apartments and spacious communal areas (activity rooms, skills rooms, courtyards and gardens) with views across the Knavesmire.

(Image: pic supplied)

Ben Williams, owner of the restaurant said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response following the opening of the restaurant and this is our way of giving something back to the local community who have been our cheerleaders since day one.

"Tickets have been priced reasonably so that we can offer something quite special to thank our patrons while supporting our charity partner and neighbour, Brainkind, who do amazing work transforming the lives of those suffering a brain injury.

"It’s going to be an incredible afternoon of fizz, fun and frivolity, with delicious BBQ food Old Liquor Store style in an atmospheric setting - a truly joyous occasion.”

The first of the anniversary celebrations in June - a six-course tasting menu themed around classic British canteen food with a modern twist – was a sellout, with 45 tickets being booked within 48 hours of them going on sale. So, it’s anticipated that the BBQ event will be in high demand. To secure your ticket, please visit www.theoldliquorstore.co.uk

The Old Liquor Store is nestled between York Racecourse and the award winning Bishopthorpe Road and the name pays homage to its confectionery heritage.

Located in what was originally the Transformer House, it’s widely believed that this was subsequently used to house coffee beans and barrels of rum imported from America for chocolate making, with the rum being added to the truffles in Terry’s All Gold boxes.

The dog-friendly restaurant is open Wednesday to Saturday, serving brunch, lunch and evening meals (10am – 9pm) and Sunday 12-4pm for roasts. The Old Liquor Store runs monthly tasting events. Group bookings for pre-race brunch and post-race dinner can also be made.

Reservations can be made by visiting www.theoldliquorstore.co.uk