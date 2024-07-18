POLICE want to check a cyclist is ok after a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Police have released a photo of a rider with a Deliveroo bag after a crash between a cyclist and a red Ford Fiesta car in Hallfield Road at the junction of Layerthorpe at about 5.05pm on Tuesday, July 2.
A police spokesman said: "We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact us, including anyone who may have seen the car or the cyclist prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage.
"We’re also appealing for the cyclist to contact us or anybody who can assist in identifying him, so we check on his welfare.
"Please email Josh.Hocken@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Josh Hocken.
Please quote reference 12240123418 when passing on information.
