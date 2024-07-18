With a forecasted peak of 28C tomorrow (Friday, July 19), is set to be the hottest day of the year in the city so far.

The Met Office says this is the result of the jet stream moving north.

Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: "For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change.

"It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.

"But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again."

Both Saturday and Sunday in York will see temperatures remain high, although cooling slightly. Highs of 25C are expected on Saturday, falling to 21C on Sunday.

For the upcoming weather to constitute a heatwave in York, the Met Office says temperatures need to exceed 25C for three consecutive days.

With today's (Thursday, July 18) peak of 25C, and temperatures set to hit or exceed 25C on Friday and Saturday, the weather in York may well amount to a "mini-heatwave".