The popular brewery is to operate a transformed Market Hall in Goole when it re-opens after a refurbishment next Spring.

Brew York has operated eight years and in addition to bars and taprooms at Walmgate and Handley Park, it also runs pubs in Pocklington, Knaresborough, Otley and Leeds.

Now, after a tendering process, the brewery is to bring its craft beer and street food to Goole.

In addition, the refurbished Market Hall will offer flexible space for local creative and craft businesses and host events of both a commercial and community nature to generate an income.

Planning permission for the work was granted in May and is due to start later this year.

It will be funded by £4million of government cash as part of the Goole Town Deal, which aims to create a hub for the town, create a destination and boost footfall.

Overall, Goole received £25million from central government in 2021, as part of a national programme for communities and businesses to ‘build back better’ after the Covid 19 pandemic and its damaging lockdowns.

Cllr Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This is a massive boost for the town centre, which will undoubtedly bring more visitors and increased spending to Goole.

“It was very important to the Goole Town Deal Board that, in addition to a food and drink offering that would boost the evening economy, the Market Hall should also still be able to host pop-up events and performances so we’re absolutely delighted with this outcome and can’t wait to welcome Brew York to Goole.”

Brew York’s Managing Director, Wayne Smith, said: “We have been working closely with the Goole Town Deal team since the back end of 2023 to ensure that we transform the Market Hall into a hub for the town to draw more people out and create a vibrant destination for everyone to enjoy.

“We can’t wait to bring our experience in events and entertaining to the town, and bring along our friends to serve up some of the best brews and local street food in the country.”

In addition, East Yorkshire Council hopes the venue can become a central part of what’s considered to be Goole’s ‘cultural quarter’ by collaborating closely with Junction Goole and Goole Museum, which are both nearby.

