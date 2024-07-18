York BID outlined its role at its AGM at the Principal Hotel, which also featured presentations from new York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith as well as the Arlington Real Estate, one of the principal developers behind the ambitious York Central development, as previously reported in the Press.

York BID operations manager Carl Alsop told the business people present that improving the cityscape of York was a major priority, with 400 seats and 100 sculptures cleaned up.

Unsightly empty shops were tackled with ‘wraps’ to promote the city, and this has led to several people taking on their leases.

This included full-size murals, with plans for a mural trail featuring 20 murals to be launched.

The Nutcracker trail returned for Christmas 2024 and will do so again this year.

This month, sees the launch of the Outside the Box, with involves groups including York Explore, York Civic Trust, and York Glaziers Trust.

(Image: Camera Club)

Funded by The National Archives, it will feature 12 BT boxes spray-painted and transformed into works of art.

In September, York BID will continue its ‘Rejuvenation’ efforts, with cleaning days on September 10, 12 and 18, courtesy of Middletons Hotel, Barclays Bank and York Racecourse providing the necessary cleaning materials.

Over the year, York BID’s own cleaning team has jetwashed 233,000 metres of pathways, removed 27,000 pieces of chewing gone and removed 6,600 ‘biohazards.’ Needles and animal droppings were also removed.

York BID is also supporting businesses, Carl continued.

Support for business through its Skills School initiative, in partnership with York St John University has delivered free or subsidised courses first aid, mental health awareness, leadership and management and conflict management.

In August, a fully funded social media and marketing course will be offered.

York Restaurant Week starts its tenth event on August 14.

(Image: pic supplied)

Since it began five years ago, the now twice-yearly event, has delivered an estimated £1.5m benefit to the York economy.

It has 20,000 subscribers to its newsletter and 9,500 followers on social media.

The York Gift Card, launched in 2019, is accepted by over 350 city businesses and nearly £260,000 worth of cards have been sold.

York BID sees ‘experiences’ driving footfall to the city with Colour and Light a major initiative.

The first was staged on York Minster in 2023, followed by York Art Gallery last year.

York BID aims to run it again in 2025, but is seeking partners to fund it.

The Winter Lights features 160,000 bulbs along 17km and runs from September to March.

Ghosts in the Garden is set to return on September 23, with 45 ghosts over 24 locations.

Last year saw 39 ghosts, over 12 locations, attracting 20,000 visitors.

Carl describes it as “one of the most loved” events York BID is involved in, adding this year, it will also feature Ghosts in the Dark.

Ghosts will be taken to Museum Gardens, there will be “fog, live music and storytelling experiences.”

IN addition, York BID is undertaking safety initiatives, including taxi marshalls, riverside marshalls and improving lighting by the River Ouse.

(Image: pic supplied)

This has earned York “glowing feedback” from the Judges of the Purple Flag campaign, who has given the city such an award for its “safe, inviting, interesting, engaging and clean” centre of evening and night time visitors.

York BID is also planning “Family-friendly Saturdays” featuring robots and animatronic dinosaurs.

A “Best Bar None” campaign aims offer independent safety awards in the hospitality sector.

York BID also plans to rejuvenate the ‘snickleways’ with a deep clean, lick of paint, new cigarette bins and new artwork.

The new Respect Not Regret Campaign also aims to improve public safety by encouraging better behaviours.

BID’s street rangers, Carl continued, have recovered £82,000 of stolen stick and deferred or deterred 307 cases of anti-social behaviour, plus 377 incident of crime. The rangers have also administered first aid 39 times.

After the AGM Carl told the Press that the AGM is good to allow York BID to reflect on its year’s work, both by itself and working in partnership with others.

“There’s a lot going on,” he added.

Further details can be found in the York BID Annual Review 2023-24 at : Theyorkbid.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/240622-YorkBID-Annual-Review-2023-24-Electronic-.pdf