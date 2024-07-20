Cllr Pete Kilbane’s pledge comes after government figures reveal that council funding allocated for cultural services in York has fallen by more than a third since austerity began.

It also follows the cash-strapped council this week launching its Big Budget Conversation, asking residents what services they think should be prioritised and where they think spending could be cut as the authority tries to plug a £30 million budget black hole over the next three years.

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities figures show the council set a budget of £5.6 million for cultural services for 2024-25 – down 37 per cent from £9 million in 2010-11, around the start of austerity.

Pete Kilbane, City of York Council's executive member for economy and culture (Image: Supplied)

Cllr Kilbane, who took on the role of the council’s executive member for economy and culture in May after his predecessor Cllr Jo Coles was appointment North Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for police, fire and crime, told The Press: “The austerity-imposed cuts made by previous governments created holes, not only in our roads, but in the cultural life of towns and cities throughout the land.”

He said that “living in a place that has a vibrant culture is vital for personal wellbeing and healthy communities”, adding: “We know residents want to live in a lively and engaging place, and we also know that interesting places drive economic growth.”

Spending on culture and heritage in York down 80 per cent since austerity began

Spending on culture and heritage in York saw a particularly large fall since 2010-11 – down 80 per cent.

The city council has already had to save £14 million this financial year which has included cutting £600,000 from York Explore, which runs the city’s libraries, over the next two years.

Cuts worth £50,000 over two years to contracts with Make It York, the city’s tourism body, were also approved in March.

But Cllr Kilbane said the council will continue to work with its partners “to help deliver vibrant cultural innovations in our beautiful city, and across the region” despite its financial difficulties.

“You can see this through the great work done by Make It York who, at almost no cost to council taxpayers, bring fantastic creative partners and events to our city,” he said.

“The York Museum's Trust, Explore libraries and Theatre Royal continue perform miracles on a shoestring and the independent drama, comedy, music, and arts scenes are brilliant.

“Of course, we want to do more. We will lobby this new government for support for culture and arts and work with all comers to increase and diversify cultural provision in York.”

Cllr Kilbane urged York resident to take part in the council’s Big Budget Conversation online here or by calling 01904 551550.