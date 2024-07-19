MATTHEW Laverack hits the nail squarely on the thumb again in his condemnation of the 20 mph speed limit claiming that it it difficult enough to reach that speed due to poor maintenance of the highways and byways of York.

Might I suggest that he pops over to the corner of Bishy Road and Scarcroft Road at any time of the day or night and tries to cross without being mown down by speeding traffic.

Speed signs seem only to work when accompanied by speed cameras.

Install one on this corner and I can guarantee that the £600,000 will be back in the City of York's coffers before the month has ended.

Nigel Cummings,

Charlton Street,

York

--

Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number