Why we should install speed camera on Bishy Road corner
MATTHEW Laverack hits the nail squarely on the thumb again in his condemnation of the 20 mph speed limit claiming that it it difficult enough to reach that speed due to poor maintenance of the highways and byways of York.
Might I suggest that he pops over to the corner of Bishy Road and Scarcroft Road at any time of the day or night and tries to cross without being mown down by speeding traffic.
Speed signs seem only to work when accompanied by speed cameras.
Install one on this corner and I can guarantee that the £600,000 will be back in the City of York's coffers before the month has ended.
Nigel Cummings,
Charlton Street,
York
--
Send your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk
Write no more than 250 words and please provide your full name, address and mobile number
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel