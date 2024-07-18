Keep the Groves closed for residents' wellbeing
SINCE the closure of through traffic to the Groves in York the streets have become more re-wilded with foxes, hedgehogs and grey squirrels more common.
Birds are plentiful and you can see bats and hear owls on a night.
But the other morning I saw something that made me look twice - a paperboy on a bike. I haven't seen one of those for years.
Keep the Groves closed for residents' health benefits and wellbeing.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
