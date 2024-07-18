This is a load of stupid nonsense. The tenants in question may not want or be able to get a mortgage to buy if they do the council has admitted that they all need complete refurbishment which adds another substantial cost to the buyers.

If by any chance they are successful they propose to use the money for new housing.

This was the proposal of Margaret Thatcher which was castigated by the Labour Party but Angela Rayner did not do to badly out of it. But the same will happen - the Labour Party will see a bit of money and squander it on some more mad-cap ideas.

A leopard never changes its spots.

T J Ryder,

Acomb,

York

